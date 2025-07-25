MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

US Aid Centre Security 'Uses' Pepper Spray at Palestinians? Woman Says 'This Is Humiliation'

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 25 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Share this Video

Tensions erupted at a US-backed aid distribution site in Rafah, Gaza, where desperate Palestinian women seeking help were reportedly pepper-sprayed by security personnel. Eyewitnesses describe scenes of chaos, violence, and humiliation as people struggled against harsh crowd control measures at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) center.

Related Video

US Aid Centre Security 'Uses' Pepper Spray at Palestinians? Woman Says 'This Is Humiliation'
Now Playing
US Aid Centre Security 'Uses' Pepper Spray at Palestinians? Woman Says 'This Is Humiliation'
Thai Army RELEASES Footage of Drone Strike on Cambodian Arms as Border Tension Escalates
Now Playing
Thai Army RELEASES Footage of Drone Strike on Cambodian Arms as Border Tension Escalates
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies At 71 Following Cardiac Arrest | A Look At His Career
Now Playing
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies At 71 Following Cardiac Arrest | A Look At His Career
'Without Us Everything Collapses': Trump Urges Lower Interest Rates During Fed Visit
Now Playing
'Without Us Everything Collapses': Trump Urges Lower Interest Rates During Fed Visit
Thai F-16 Jets Bomb Cambodia as Border Tensions escalate
Now Playing
Thai F-16 Jets Bomb Cambodia as Border Tensions escalate
India, UK Sign Landmark Comprehensive Trade Deal
Now Playing
India, UK Sign Landmark Comprehensive Trade Deal
Ibrahim Traore Praised By AI-Generated Beyonce, Justin, R. Kelly | Burkina Faso
Now Playing
Ibrahim Traore Praised By AI-Generated Beyonce, Justin, R. Kelly | Burkina Faso
London | PM Modi Thanks UK for Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack
Now Playing
London | PM Modi Thanks UK for Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack
PM Modi Hails India–UK FTA Signing | London Visit
Now Playing
PM Modi Hails India–UK FTA Signing | London Visit
Turkey Unveils Hypersonic Ballistic Tayfun Block-4 Missile. Should India Be Worried?
Now Playing
Turkey Unveils Hypersonic Ballistic Tayfun Block-4 Missile. Should India Be Worried?

Entertainment

How Weird Was Too Weird for Ozzy Osbourne? Prince of Darkness, Rock’s Wildest Legend Dies
05:33
Now Playing
How Weird Was Too Weird for Ozzy Osbourne? Prince of Darkness, Rock’s Wildest Legend Dies
Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
01:20
Now Playing
Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
03:35
Now Playing
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai
01:33
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai

News

US Aid Centre Security 'Uses' Pepper Spray at Palestinians? Woman Says 'This Is Humiliation'
05:31
Now Playing
US Aid Centre Security 'Uses' Pepper Spray at Palestinians? Woman Says 'This Is Humiliation'
Thai Army RELEASES Footage of Drone Strike on Cambodian Arms as Border Tension Escalates
04:39
Now Playing
Thai Army RELEASES Footage of Drone Strike on Cambodian Arms as Border Tension Escalates
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies At 71 Following Cardiac Arrest | A Look At His Career
03:00
Now Playing
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies At 71 Following Cardiac Arrest | A Look At His Career

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?