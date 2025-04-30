Sweden's Mass Shooting | Three Killed in Uppsala Salon During Festival | Full Story
A tragic shooting at a hair salon in Uppsala left three dead during the city’s Walpurgis Night celebrations in Uppsala, Sweden on April 29. The attacker, wearing a mask, fled on an electric scooter. Police have launched a homicide investigation. Officials condemned the act, calling it a serious threat to public safety. The incident adds to growing concerns over rising violence in Sweden.
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
01:54
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing