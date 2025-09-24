Guterres, EU, US Push Russia for Peace; Zelenskyy Calls Out China at UNSC
At the UN, Secretary-General António Guterres, along with the EU and US, urged Russia to enter peace talks to end the Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UN Security Council, asking China to leverage its influence over Moscow to help secure a ceasefire and restore stability.
