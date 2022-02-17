  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    Feb 17, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation has warned Russia that if it were to go ahead and use force to annex Ukraine, it will have to pay a high price for it.

    Interacting with media persons after the first day of the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, "If they (Russia) use force, it will come with a high price. Sanctions will be imposed. NATO allies have provided support to Ukraine so that they are better trained and equipped and better commanded than they were in 2014 (when Russia annexed Crimea)."

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    "We will also make sure that there is no room for misunderstanding or miscalculation on NATO's willingness and readiness to protect NATO allies," he added.

    "The new normal is that Russia has demonstrated that it is really willing to contest some of the fundamental principles of our security. They have used force, the biggest concentration of forces since the end of the Cold War to intimidate other countries in Europe," Stoltenberg further said.

    Earlier, the NATO Secretary-General informed that the grouping had already enhanced its deployments. While stating that NATO is not a threat to Russia, Stoltenberg said, "NATO defence ministers considered setting up new NATO battlegroups in central, eastern and southeastern Europe. France has offered to lead such a battlegroup in Romania."

    Stating that Russia had imposed "a new normal" on Europe, Stoltenberg called Moscow's actions the most serious security crisis in Europe in decades.

    Russia has almost encircled Ukraine, deploying high-end capabilities from Crimea to Belarus. He informed that NATO had sent concrete written proposals to Russia on risk reduction, transparency and arms control. "We have yet to receive a response," he said. 

    Also Read: Ukraine- Russia crisis: Here's a brief timeline about the conflict

    Recent Videos

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon
    Watch Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico gcw

    Watch: Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Video Icon
    Ashwani Kumar Congress party has no place for seniority or loyalty

    Congress has no place for seniority or loyalty now: Ashwani Kumar

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Must See

    Ukraine crisis NATO Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe
    Video Icon
    World News

    NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst
    Video Icon
    World News

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'