UK Train Stabbing Shocker: Lone Attacker Behind Horror, Not Terrorism, Say Police
British Transport Police confirmed that the England train stabbing was the act of a lone 32-year-old attacker, ruling out any terror link. A second man earlier detained has been released. Superintendent John Loveless said counter-terrorism teams had assisted initially, but investigations now focus on uncovering the attacker’s exact motive.
