Lord Rami Ranger EXCLUSIVE On UK's Anti-Immigration Protests: 'Some People Come To Convert You'

Join us for an exclusive interview with Lord Rami Ranger, a British-Indian businessman and member of the UK House of Lords, as he shares his perspective on the recent anti-immigration protests rocking the UK. Lord Ranger explains the challenges of balancing open-door policies with rising social tensions, critiques current government immigration policies, and warns of the risks to social cohesion if issues are not addressed urgently.

