UAE Honours Wing Commander Namansh Syal; Indian Envoys Pay Final Tribute
Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Consul General Satish Sivan paid solemn respects to Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal in the UAE. A special IAF aircraft flew his mortal remains back to India. The Emirati Defence Forces extended a ceremonial guard of honour, underscoring the deep military camaraderie between the two nations.
