Turkey Unveils Hypersonic Ballistic Tayfun Block-4 Missile. Should India Be Worried?

Turkey has officially entered the hypersonic missile race with the unveiling of its Tayfun Block-4 at IDEF 2025. Developed by Roketsan, this missile reaches speeds of Mach 5.5–8, features a range of 800–1,000 km, and carries a 750 kg warhead—placing it among the most advanced weapons in the region. With only the US and France fielding similar technology within NATO, Turkey’s move signals a major leap in military power. What does this mean for India, especially considering Turkey’s close defense ties with Pakistan?