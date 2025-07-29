Turkey's 970kg Gazap Bomb: World's Most Powerful Non-Nuclear Bomb?

Turkey has unveiled its new Gazap bomb, a 970kg, thermobaric monster now claimed to be the world’s most powerful non-nuclear weapon. Unveiled at IDEF 2025 in Istanbul, Gazap represents a seismic leap in conventional firepower. It disperses over 10,000 deadly fragments at three times the density of the US’s own MK-series bombs, creates temperatures up to 3,000°C, and can incinerate targets within a kilometer radius.