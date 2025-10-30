Trump Meets Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in South Korea’s Busan at Sidelines of APEC
Trump Xi meeting. We’re going to have a very successful meeting I have no doubt,” POTUS said. “But he’s a very tough negotiator that’s not good.” “We’ll have a great understanding we’ve always had a great relationship,” Trump said. Xi was silent except at the top when he appeared to say “me too” through a translator after Trump greeted him.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
03:22
Now Playing
26:18
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing