Trump Warns Hamas to Disarm or Face ‘Hell to Pay’
US President Donald Trump warned Hamas to disarm or face severe consequences, while insisting Washington does not want further escalation. Standing with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump dismissed concerns over ceasefire implementation, saying Israel has fully complied despite continued violence since the truce.
