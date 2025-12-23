Trump Warns Maduro 'Don't Play Tough' as Washington Escalates Pressure Campaign
President Donald Trump issues a direct warning to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro not to 'play tough,' amid escalating tensions as Russia and China provide military and economic support to the sanctioned regime. The stark message signals renewed US pressure on Caracas, potentially reigniting the shadow war over Venezuela's oil and influence in Latin America.
