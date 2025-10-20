MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
‘Peacemaker-in-Chief’ Trump Left Red-Faced as Netanyahu Restarts Gaza War?

Published : Oct 20 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Just days after Trump-brokered peace talks, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has reignited the Gaza conflict with fresh IDF strikes. The ceasefire — once hailed as a diplomatic win for Trump — now lies in tatters as violence resumes and Hamas vows retaliation, leaving global leaders alarmed.

