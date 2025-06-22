Peace or Destruction: Trump’s Fiery Address After Iran Strikes Shocks the World

In a prime-time address on June 21, US President Trump branded the airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites a 'spectacular military success', warning Tehran: 'Make peace or face far greater force.' He thanked Israeli PM Netanyahu and the U.S. military and hinted at more precision strikes ahead. Watch this dramatic declaration that signals escalating U.S. power, and a clear message to Iran.