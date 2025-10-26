Trump’s Dance Moves Go Viral at Malaysian Welcome Ceremony
US President Donald Trump surprised everyone at the ASEAN Summit welcome ceremony in Kuala Lumpur as his spontaneous dance moves went viral. Malaysian officials and delegates were seen cheering as Trump grooved briefly to the cultural tunes. The light-hearted moment quickly became the highlight of the diplomatic event online.
