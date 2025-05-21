Trump Unveils $175B 'Golden Dome' | America's Space-Age Missile Shield | Asianet Newsable

MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

May 21 2025
US President Donald Trump announces the $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense system, a multi-layered shield inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome. Led by Space Force General Michael Guetlein, it aims to protect the U.S. from global and space-based missile threats by 2029. The ambitious project integrates land, sea, and space-based interceptors, with potential collaborations from tech giants like SpaceX. Reports suggest that, the project might cost up to $831B over two decades.

