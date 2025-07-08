Gorakhpur's Pankhuri Tripathi Returns to School After CM Yogi’s Promise

Class 7 student Pankhuri Tripathi from Gorakhpur returned to her school Saraswati Shishu Mandir after a four‑month break when CM Yogi Adityanath personally waived her fees following her July 1 Janata Darshan appeal. Her father’s injury and job loss led to financial struggles, but the CM’s assurance prompted swift action by local officials. Pankhuri is now back in uniform, delighted and grateful, and firmly on her path to education.