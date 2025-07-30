Trump Drops Bombshell On Tariff Deal After India’s Ceasefire Claim Dismissal
Just hours after India dismissed Pakistan’s ceasefire claim, US President Donald Trump made a shocking statement on the US tariff deal. The unexpected remark is seen as a strategic pivot that could impact ongoing trade dynamics. Trump's move has sparked intense speculation in diplomatic and economic circles.
