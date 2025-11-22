'Standing Next to Jihadist?': Reporter Asks Trump After Mamdani Meeting | Watch Response

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
'Standing Next to Jihadist?': Reporter Asks Trump After Mamdani Meeting

Published : Nov 22 2025, 04:00 PM IST
A reporter provocatively asked President Donald Trump if he was 'standing next to a jihadist' following his Oval Office meeting with New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim leader previously labeled a 'jihadist' by a Republican. Trump responded playfully diffusing the tension with humor and showing support for Mamdani despite their past conflicts.

