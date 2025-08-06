Trump Says 'Strong Testing' to Bar Trans Athletes from Women’s Sports at 2028 Olympics
President Donald Trump has announced support for a 'very, very strong form of testing' to prevent transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games. This follows his February executive order aimed at banning transgender women from women’s sports, which influenced changes in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s eligibility rules.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:17
Now Playing
03:13
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing