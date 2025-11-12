‘Stopped Buying Russian Oil So…’: Trump's BIG Hint at Reducing Tariff on India

Well, right now, the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they've stopped doing the Russian oil. It's been reduced very substantially. Yeah, we're going to be bringing the tariffs down...At some point, we're going to be bringing them down...' said US President Donald Trump when asked how close a trade deal with India is and whether he is willing to consider lowering the current tariff rate.

