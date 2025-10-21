Trump Doubts on Ukraine’s Victory Chances Against Russia Despite Saying Win is Possible
US President Donald Trump said that while Ukraine could still win its war against Russia, he doesn’t believe it will. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, 'They could still win it. I don’t think they will,' ahead of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest.
