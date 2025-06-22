What Is a Tomahawk Missile? | The Stealth Weapon Behind US Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

The United States' strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, was powered by the precision and power of Tomahawk cruise missiles. In this video, we break down what the Tomahawk really is, how it works, and why it was the weapon of choice for the US Navy in this high-stakes operation. Launched from submarines over 400 miles away, the Tomahawk is stealthy, deadly, and incredibly accurate, capable of hitting targets within a 10-meter radius. Join us as we explore the history, features, and impact of this legendary missile, and how it played a critical role in escalating the Iran–Israel conflict.