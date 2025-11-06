MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
The Fall of Prince Andrew: From Royalty to Stripped Titles

Published : Nov 06 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Know about the dramatic downfall of Prince Andrew, the former UK prince and son of Queen Elizabeth II. Find out how his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to allegations from Virginia Giuffre, resulting in a legal settlement and massive public outcry. Know why King Charles III stripped Andrew of all royal titles and residence, marking an unprecedented moment in British monarchy history.

