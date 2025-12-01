Taiwan’s ‘T-Dome’ vs China: Inside The Island’s New Multi-Layered Missile Shield

Taiwan is planning to spend around 40 billion dollars on a new multi-layered air defence network called T-Dome, a system often compared to Israel’s Iron Dome but built to counter a much wider range of Chinese threats. From fighter jets and cruise missiles to ballistic missiles and drones, T-Dome will fuse Patriot, Sky Bow and future NASAMS batteries with powerful radars, sensors and command systems to create a single, fast-reacting shield over the island. President Lai Ching-te calls it a 'safety net' for Taiwan, but experts warn that full integration and interceptor production will take years, even as China’s forces can already fire hundreds of missiles at Taiwan within minutes. This video explains what T-Dome is, why Taipei says it is urgent, and how soon it could realistically be ready.

