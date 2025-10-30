Louvre Museum Heist | Two Suspects Arrested; Precious Pieces Remain Missing

Two men arrested on suspicion of stealing jewels from the Louvre Museum have "partially admitted" their involvement in the daylight heist but the precious pieces remain missing, the Paris prosecutor said on October 29. Four hooded thieves made off with their booty after breaking into the Louvre's Apollo gallery, home to the French Crown Jewels, during opening hours on the morning of October 19, exposing security lapses at the world's most-visited museum.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source