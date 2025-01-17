Sunita Williams Steps Outside ISS for First Spacewalk in 12 Years, Repairs X-ray Telescope | WATCH
Witness the remarkable moment as NASA astronaut Sunita Williams steps outside the International Space Station for her first spacewalk in over a decade! After spending seven months aboard the ISS, Williams is back in action, showing her expertise. Extraordinary footage showed two NASA astronauts as they completed X-ray telescope repairs outside the International Space Station on Thursday, January 16.