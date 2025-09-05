MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Sinaloa Cartel & Why Trump's Mexico Tariffs Could Backfire | EXCLUSIVE Author Sebastián A. Cutrona

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 05 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Share this Video

The infamous Sinaloa Cartel remains a dominant force in narcotics trafficking, especially fentanyl, entering the US with deadly synthetic drugs. In this exclusive, Professor Sebastián A. Cutrona of Liverpool Hope University breaks down the cartel’s operations and how President Trump's tariffs on Mexico might actually exacerbate the drug crisis instead of solving it.

Related Video

Sinaloa Cartel & Why Trump's Mexico Tariffs Could Backfire | EXCLUSIVE Author Sebastián A. Cutrona
Now Playing
Sinaloa Cartel & Why Trump's Mexico Tariffs Could Backfire | EXCLUSIVE Author Sebastián A. Cutrona
India’s Approach to Ukraine Conflict Continues to be People-Centric: Indian Envoy P. Harish in UN
Now Playing
India’s Approach to Ukraine Conflict Continues to be People-Centric: Indian Envoy P. Harish in UN
Deadly Cult, Slavery Heirs & More: 5 Things About Guyana as Irfaan Ali Claims Election Victory
Now Playing
Deadly Cult, Slavery Heirs & More: 5 Things About Guyana as Irfaan Ali Claims Election Victory
German FM Urges India to Push Russia for Peace
Now Playing
German FM Urges India to Push Russia for Peace
Venezuela Opposition Condemns US Strike Over 11 Deaths
Now Playing
Venezuela Opposition Condemns US Strike Over 11 Deaths
China Unveils DF-5C Nuclear Missile With 20,000 Km Global Range
Now Playing
China Unveils DF-5C Nuclear Missile With 20,000 Km Global Range
'PM Modi Is Smart': NYU Professor Edward Price Slams Trump, Rebukes Navarro
Now Playing
'PM Modi Is Smart': NYU Professor Edward Price Slams Trump, Rebukes Navarro
Putin, Kim Jong Un Join Xi Jinping at China’s Victory Day Parade
Now Playing
Putin, Kim Jong Un Join Xi Jinping at China’s Victory Day Parade
'Perfectly Fine With Russia-India Relations': Pak's PM Shehbaz Sharif To Putin
Now Playing
'Perfectly Fine With Russia-India Relations': Pak's PM Shehbaz Sharif To Putin
Asim Munir Joins Shehbaz Sharif After SCO Snub, Xi Meets Pak PM
Now Playing
Asim Munir Joins Shehbaz Sharif After SCO Snub, Xi Meets Pak PM

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya and Amaal FIGHT Over Used Cup!
03:21
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya and Amaal FIGHT Over Used Cup!
Bigg Boss 19 | Tanya Mittal: Fake or Real? Controversy, Fans' Reaction & More
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 | Tanya Mittal: Fake or Real? Controversy, Fans' Reaction & More
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan is Biased Towards Kunickaa? | Weekend Ka Vaar Review
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan is Biased Towards Kunickaa? | Weekend Ka Vaar Review
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination Twist, Kunickaa Quits Captaincy
03:04
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination Twist, Kunickaa Quits Captaincy

News

Sinaloa Cartel & Why Trump's Mexico Tariffs Could Backfire | EXCLUSIVE Author Sebastián A. Cutrona
24:29
Now Playing
Sinaloa Cartel & Why Trump's Mexico Tariffs Could Backfire | EXCLUSIVE Author Sebastián A. Cutrona
India’s Approach to Ukraine Conflict Continues to be People-Centric: Indian Envoy P. Harish in UN
02:50
Now Playing
India’s Approach to Ukraine Conflict Continues to be People-Centric: Indian Envoy P. Harish in UN
Deadly Cult, Slavery Heirs & More: 5 Things About Guyana as Irfaan Ali Claims Election Victory
04:13
Now Playing
Deadly Cult, Slavery Heirs & More: 5 Things About Guyana as Irfaan Ali Claims Election Victory

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
false