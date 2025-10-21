Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s FIRST Female Prime Minister
Japan is on the verge of a historic moment as Sanae Takaichi prepares to become the nation’s first female Prime Minister. The ruling LDP leader secured 237 votes in the 465-seat lower house, ensuring her rise as Japan’s 104th PM after Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation. Approval from the upper house now awaits.
