South Korea Gets Trump’s Nod to Build Nuclear-Powered Submarine, Joins Elite Nations Lists

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on social media on October 30 that he has given South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, in comments made during his trip to Asia. Trump, who has been meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and other regional leaders during his visit, also said Seoul had agreed to buy vast quantities of U.S. oil and gas. Trump and Lee finalized details of a fraught trade deal at a summit in South Korea on October 29.

