Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured
A deadly Russian drone attack struck Kharkiv on November 23, killing four people and injuring twelve, including two children. Fifteen explosive strikes hit six areas, triggering panic across the city. Even as officials from the US and Ukraine hint at progress in peace efforts, the ground reality remains grim.
