MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 25 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Share this Video

A deadly Russian drone attack struck Kharkiv on November 23, killing four people and injuring twelve, including two children. Fifteen explosive strikes hit six areas, triggering panic across the city. Even as officials from the US and Ukraine hint at progress in peace efforts, the ground reality remains grim.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured
Now Playing
Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured
Did US Turn A Blind Eye To Pakistan's 'Islamic Bomb'? | Ex-CIA James Lawler On 'Stupid Move by US'
Now Playing
Did US Turn A Blind Eye To Pakistan's 'Islamic Bomb'? | Ex-CIA James Lawler On 'Stupid Move by US'
Were Pakistani Generals on 'Merchant of Death' AQ Khan’s Payroll? | Ex-CIA James Lawler Reveals
Now Playing
Were Pakistani Generals on 'Merchant of Death' AQ Khan’s Payroll? | Ex-CIA James Lawler Reveals
What's Behind Nigeria’s DEADLIEST School Kidnappings? 300+ Abducted in Niger State
Now Playing
What's Behind Nigeria’s DEADLIEST School Kidnappings? 300+ Abducted in Niger State
PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
Now Playing
PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
JD Vance Says Ukraine Winning War Against Russia With US Aid is ‘Fantasy’
Now Playing
JD Vance Says Ukraine Winning War Against Russia With US Aid is ‘Fantasy’
UAE Honours Wing Commander Namansh Syal; Indian Envoys Pay Final Tribute
Now Playing
UAE Honours Wing Commander Namansh Syal; Indian Envoys Pay Final Tribute
G20 Leaders Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Meloni, Global Heads in Johannesburg
Now Playing
G20 Leaders Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Meloni, Global Heads in Johannesburg
'Standing Next to Jihadist?': Reporter Asks Trump After Mamdani Meeting | Watch Response
Now Playing
'Standing Next to Jihadist?': Reporter Asks Trump After Mamdani Meeting | Watch Response
Mamdani Says Israeli Government 'Committing Genocide' in Gaza During Trump Meeting
Now Playing
Mamdani Says Israeli Government 'Committing Genocide' in Gaza During Trump Meeting

Entertainment

RIP Dharmendra: Mukesh Khanna Remembers Legendary Actor, Remarkable Human Being | Exclusive
14:04
Now Playing
RIP Dharmendra: Mukesh Khanna Remembers Legendary Actor, Remarkable Human Being | Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19: Week 13 Nomination Turns Explosive After Tanya–Malti Clash
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Week 13 Nomination Turns Explosive After Tanya–Malti Clash
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Teases Farhana For Hugging Kunickaa’s Son; Makes Fun of Tanya
03:20
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Teases Farhana For Hugging Kunickaa’s Son; Makes Fun of Tanya
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Lands TV Project With Ekta Kapoor After the Show!
03:13
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Lands TV Project With Ekta Kapoor After the Show!

News

Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured
03:51
Now Playing
Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured
Did US Turn A Blind Eye To Pakistan's 'Islamic Bomb'? | Ex-CIA James Lawler On 'Stupid Move by US'
03:33
Now Playing
Did US Turn A Blind Eye To Pakistan's 'Islamic Bomb'? | Ex-CIA James Lawler On 'Stupid Move by US'
Were Pakistani Generals on 'Merchant of Death' AQ Khan’s Payroll? | Ex-CIA James Lawler Reveals
04:16
Now Playing
Were Pakistani Generals on 'Merchant of Death' AQ Khan’s Payroll? | Ex-CIA James Lawler Reveals

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?