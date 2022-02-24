Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Feb 24, 2022

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to order forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, with several world leaders decrying blatant violation of international law and threatening economic sanctions.

    Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. The Russian President on Thursday morning called on the Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms' in a televised address. Putin said that his country was left no chance to protect itself by other means. "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," he announced. 

    Meanwhile, Ukraine's official handle tweeted a caricature of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler appearing pleased and giving his approval to Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparking mass reactions on the micro-blogging site.

    This is, however, not the first time comparisons have been drawn between Hitler and Putin, as the run-up to the Russian invasion saw several Ukrainian protesters draw parallels to the Nazi leader's actions before the Second World War.

    On Wednesday, White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also compared the Russian President's 'very evil' aggression and recognition of separatist regions to Hitler's annexation of the Sudetenland in 1938.

    Hitler annexed the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia in 1938 as a result of the Munich Agreement with France and the UK just months after taking over Austria. British Minister Neville Chamberlain infamously claimed the deal would bring "peace for our time."

    Putin on Monday had recognised the Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

    Watch this video to see how parallels between Hitler and Putin have been widely picked up in Ukraine, even as Russia continues its military offensive.

