Stop Putin, Stop War: Global prayers and protests for Ukraine (PHOTOS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead.

Shortly after the Russian invasion, demonstrators worldwide took to the streets in several cities to protest Russia's military offensive on Ukraine.

People waved yellow-blue Ukrainian flags and chanted pro-Ukraine slogans. Several demonstrators, including Ukrainian expats, held up banners saying 'Stop Putin, Stop War', 'Ukraine will resist', and 'Say No to Putin'. Also read: Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has compared Moscow's invasion to military campaigns carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II. Here's a look at some of the photos from world over:

A protester holds a sign that reads "Stop Putin Stop War" in front of the Russian consulate in Bulgaria.

People hold a placard depicting Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Participants of a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine stand in front of the Russian Consulate General with signs reading "Russians are occupiers!", "Murder" and "Stop Putin" in Hamburg, Germany.

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Madrid, Spain.

The group gathered in front of the Russian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to protest the military operation launched by Russia against Ukraine.

Demonstrator Antonina Martynenko stands with a sign "Russia without Putin - Russia without war! Russians do not want war! Putin, get out of Ukraine!" in front of the Russian Consulate General. Demonstrators protested in front of the Russian Consulate General in Frankfurt.

A woman holds a placard reading "No War against Ukraine" during an anti-war protest in Lenin Square in Novosibirsk, Russia.

People with placards reading "Stop Putin" and "Stop war" take part in a demonstration against the war in Ukraine in front of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

Participants of a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine stand at the Russian Consulate General in Bavaria, Munich, with a banner reading "Stop Putin!" and Ukrainian flags.

