    Stop Putin, Stop War: Global prayers and protests for Ukraine (PHOTOS)

    First Published Feb 24, 2022, 9:32 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Shortly after the Russian invasion, demonstrators worldwide took to the streets in several cities to protest Russia's military offensive on Ukraine.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Shortly after the Russian invasion, demonstrators worldwide took to the streets in several cities to protest Russia's military offensive on Ukraine.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    People waved yellow-blue Ukrainian flags and chanted pro-Ukraine slogans. Several demonstrators, including Ukrainian expats, held up banners saying 'Stop Putin, Stop War', 'Ukraine will resist', and 'Say No to Putin'.

    Also read: Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has compared Moscow's invasion to military campaigns carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II.

    Here's a look at some of the photos from world over:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A protester holds a sign that reads "Stop Putin Stop War" in front of the Russian consulate in Bulgaria.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    People hold a placard depicting Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Participants of a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine stand in front of the Russian Consulate General with signs reading "Russians are occupiers!", "Murder" and "Stop Putin" in Hamburg, Germany.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

     A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against Russian invasion of Ukraine in Madrid, Spain.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The group gathered in front of the Russian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to protest the military operation launched by Russia against Ukraine.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Demonstrator Antonina Martynenko stands with a sign "Russia without Putin - Russia without war! Russians do not want war! Putin, get out of Ukraine!" in front of the Russian Consulate General. Demonstrators protested in front of the Russian Consulate General in Frankfurt.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A woman holds a placard reading "No War against Ukraine" during an anti-war protest in Lenin Square in Novosibirsk, Russia.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    People with placards reading "Stop Putin" and "Stop war" take part in a demonstration against the war in Ukraine in front of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Participants of a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine stand at the Russian Consulate General in Bavaria, Munich, with a banner reading "Stop Putin!" and Ukrainian flags.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A protester against Russian invasion of Ukraine holds a sign that reads "Who Will Stop Putin" in front of Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany.

