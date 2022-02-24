Russia's invasion of Ukraine: World leaders condemn Putin's aggression

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to order forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, with several world leaders decrying blatant violation of international law and threatening economic sanctions.

Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. The Russian President called on the Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms' in a televised address. Putin said that his country was left no chance to protect itself by other means. "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," he announced.

He also vowed retaliation against those who interfered with the Russian Ukraine operation. "To anyone who would consider interfering from outside. If you intervene, you will face consequences they have never seen. The relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you are hearing me," he said.

Here's a look at what some of the world leaders have said:

Ukraine

Ukraine's UN envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya has urged the security council to "stop the war" shortly after Putin announced a special military operation in eastern Ukraine.

"I would like to ask the ambassador of the Russian delegation to say on the record that this very moment your troops do not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities, that your troops do not move in the territory of Ukraine," he said.

In response, Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, said, "This isn't called a war; this is called as a military operation in the Donbas."

United Nations

Calling it the saddest moment in his tenure, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine. The global peace body's chief urged Putin to stop the war what he cited 'in the name of humanity'.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, brings your troops back to Russia," Guterres said after the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council convened as a frantic effort to de-escalate the tensions between the two nations.

The consequences of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy, Guterres added.

United States

US President Joe Biden denounced the "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine, pledging the world will "hold Russia accountable".

Biden said Russia alone is responsible for the "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering" to come, adding that he will address the nation on Thursday on 'consequences' for Russia.

Biden also held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky soon after explosions were heard in multiple parts of the country, sandwiched between Russia and NATO member Poland, the White House said.

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg denounced Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, warning it could put "countless" lives in jeopardy.

He said that NATO allies "will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions". "I strongly condemn Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country. This is a grave breach of international law and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Stoltenberg added, "We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies."

India

India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation was in danger of spiralling into a major crisis.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told the Council that New Delhi had only two days ago at the Council meeting on Ukraine called for urgent de-escalation of tensions and emphasised sustained and focused diplomacy on addressing all issues concerning the situation.

"However, we note with regret that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to. The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis," he said.

India expressed its "deep concern" over the developments, which may well undermine the region's peace and security if not handled carefully. India called for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could worsen the situation.

Tirumurti also underlined that more than 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. "We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required," he said.

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss the next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine."

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are also in violation of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations."

"Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country. Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, and the Ukrainian people must be free to determine their own future," he added.

"Russia's actions will be met with severe consequences. Tomorrow morning, I will be meeting with G7 partners, and we will continue working closely and quickly with NATO and our allies to collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced," Trudeau concluded.