Russia Calls US Energy Sanctions ‘Counterproductive’, EU Sanctions ‘Not Working’ | Ukraine War

Russia Calls US Energy Sanctions ‘Counterproductive’, EU Sanctions ‘Not Working’
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that US energy sanctions were extremely counterproductive from the perspective of finding peace in Ukraine. Russian goals in Ukraine remain unchanged, and the root causes of the conflict need to be resolved, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow.
