Russia Calls US Energy Sanctions ‘Counterproductive’, EU Sanctions ‘Not Working’

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 23 2025, 08:05 PM IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that US energy sanctions were extremely counterproductive from the perspective of finding peace in Ukraine. Russian goals in Ukraine remain unchanged, and the root causes of the conflict need to be resolved, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow.

Russia Calls US Energy Sanctions ‘Counterproductive’, EU Sanctions ‘Not Working’ | Ukraine War
History’s 7 Biggest Art Robberies As Louvre Heist Shocks Paris With $102 mn Priceless Jewels Stolen
What Have We Done for Kashmiri Pandits? J&K Statehood Must be Priority: Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak
Trump to Meet Xi Jinping on Asia Trip Amid Escalating Trade War
Three Ways How Pakistan Threat Can be Deterred | Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak (Retd) EXCLUSIVE
Pakistan-China Nexus: Serious Threat to India? | Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak (Retd) EXCL
Inside China’s Rare Earth Empire: How Xi Jinping Built Global Monopoly
Ukraine’s New ‘Sea Baby’ Drone Unveiled After Moscow’s Kyiv Strikes | Fresh Threat to Putin?
Trump’s Explosive Claim Shakes India-US Ties
Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak (Retd) EXCL | How Can India Take PoK Amid Growing Chinese Influence
