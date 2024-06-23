Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

The King's Guards and members of the Household Cavalry are renowned for maintaining their composure and expressionless demeanor as they stand outside royal residences. They are not permitted to laugh, smile, or even flinch. Visitors often attempt to provoke reactions by making jokes, dancing, or even invading their personal space by touching their uniforms. Despite these efforts, the guards typically remain stoic, except when physically disturbed.

However, a resurfaced undated video captures a rare moment when a royal soldier, seemingly a member of the Household Cavalry regiment, breaks into laughter. The guard's composure falters in response to a man who claims to have known him in school.

In the video, the man stands beside the straight-faced guard and reminisces, "I know him, he was never talkative. I remember him from school. He used to sit by himself and read books. I was just this guy fooling around and having fun. If you asked him questions, he would answer them with his head." He continues, "His mother always picked him up from school, you know he was that type of guy that until he was 20, his mother picked him up from school."