Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Visitors often attempt to provoke reactions by making jokes, dancing, or even invading their personal space by touching their uniforms. Despite these efforts, the guards typically remain stoic, except when physically disturbed.

    The King's Guards and members of the Household Cavalry are renowned for maintaining their composure and expressionless demeanor as they stand outside royal residences. They are not permitted to laugh, smile, or even flinch. Visitors often attempt to provoke reactions by making jokes, dancing, or even invading their personal space by touching their uniforms. Despite these efforts, the guards typically remain stoic, except when physically disturbed.

    However, a resurfaced undated video captures a rare moment when a royal soldier, seemingly a member of the Household Cavalry regiment, breaks into laughter. The guard's composure falters in response to a man who claims to have known him in school.

    Gaza war: Israeli women seeking gun permits triples to 42,000 after Hamas' October 7 massacre

    In the video, the man stands beside the straight-faced guard and reminisces, "I know him, he was never talkative. I remember him from school. He used to sit by himself and read books. I was just this guy fooling around and having fun. If you asked him questions, he would answer them with his head." He continues, "His mother always picked him up from school, you know he was that type of guy that until he was 20, his mother picked him up from school."

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK
    Entertainment

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf
    Entertainment

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Must See

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR
    World News

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr
    Kerala

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr
    Kerala

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)