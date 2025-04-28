Death Awaits Us in Pakistan: Hindu Refugees' Future in Limbo amid Visa Suspension | EXCLUSIVE
In the wake of escalating India-Pakistan tensions and the Indian government's ultimatum asking Pakistani nationals to leave by April 29, Hindu refugees who arrived between 2014 and 2025 plead for government assistance. This video features the refugee camp leader near Signature Bridge in Delhi, highlighting the struggles of Pakistani Hindu refugees living in limbo and hopes for citizenship.
