'No Humanity in Pakistan': Pakistani Hindu Refugees in Delhi Fear Deportation | Exclusive
Asianet News English visits Majnu Ka Tila refugee camp in North Delhi, home to many Pakistani Hindu refugees. The camp's community leader Dharam Veer Solanki reveals the harsh reality of religious discrimination in Pakistan and the fear gripping refugees as India asks all Pakistani nationals to leave by April 29. Many face uncertainty over their future amid document verification drives and visa cancellations. Watch.
