Fierce flames swept through hills in Castaic, in northwestern Los Angeles County, on Wednesday, January 22. Dubbed the Hughes Fire, the blaze erupted near Castaic Lake, north of Santa Clarita, as reported by Angeles National Forest. By Wednesday night, it had scorched 9,400 acres with zero containment, according to Cal Fire. Authorities issued evacuation orders for Castaic and nearby areas, citing an 'immediate threat to life.'