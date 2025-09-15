Rafale Jets Patrol Polish Skies After Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones | Putin-NATO Standoff
French Rafale jets patrolled Polish skies on September 13 as part of NATO’s ‘Eastern Sentry’ mission. France deployed three jets, personnel, and equipment to support Eastern Europe. The deployment followed Poland’s interception of Russian drones on September 10 with NATO allies’ help, amid rising regional security concerns.
