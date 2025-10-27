Putin Boasts 'Invincible' Nuclear Missile Test After Trump Talks Break Down
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed a successful test of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, calling it 'unstoppable.' The announcement came soon after his talks with US President Donald Trump reportedly collapsed. The missile, said to fly over 14,000 km, has reignited global fears of a renewed nuclear arms race.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing