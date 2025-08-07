NSA Doval Confirms Putin’s India Visit, Dates Nearly Finalized
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, speaking in Moscow, warmly welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India, saying the dates are almost finalized. Earlier reports had slated the visit for late August 2025, but recent updates suggest it may now take place by end of the year. The confirmation marks a key moment in India‑Russia diplomatic ties.
