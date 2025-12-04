Putin’s India Visit: West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad on Strategic Ties Ties With Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India highlights a relationship built on trust and strategic partnership spanning seven decades. West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad explains why India sees Russia as a faithful ally and how this visit is a crucial opportunity for India to communicate its stance on the Ukraine war. India has consistently called for peace, emphasizing that 'this is not an era of war,' as Prime Minister Modi has said multiple times. With the US pushing for a peace plan, India’s diplomatic message to Putin could ease tensions and open doors for strengthening India’s energy security and 'Make in India' initiatives.

