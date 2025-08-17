MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Trump Shocked As Putin Demands Ukraine’s Exit From Donbas For Peace Deal

Published : Aug 17 2025, 11:02 AM IST
High-stakes Alaska talks took a dramatic turn as Putin proposed freezing the frontline if Ukraine leaves Donbas. Trump, reportedly stunned, informed Kyiv of the condition. Sources suggest Russia may halt the war if Kyiv withdraws from Donetsk and Luhansk. The White House hailed the meeting as 'historic' and 'peace-driven.'

