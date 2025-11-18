MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Political Motives, Extremism Behind Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 18 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Share this Video

In this exclusive interview, Riva Ganguly Das, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, breaks down the controversial International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) verdict sentencing Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity. She discusses the politically motivated nature of the verdict, the rise of jihadist extremist influence in Bangladesh's interim government, and discusses if there are parallels with what happened around the tragic assassination of Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Political Motives, Extremism Behind Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence | Ex-Envoy Riva Ganguly Das EXCL
Now Playing
Political Motives, Extremism Behind Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence | Ex-Envoy Riva Ganguly Das EXCL
Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict? | Ex-Envoy Decodes
Now Playing
Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict? | Ex-Envoy Decodes
Netanyahu Rules Out Palestinian State Amid Pressure From Right-Wing Ministers
Now Playing
Netanyahu Rules Out Palestinian State Amid Pressure From Right-Wing Ministers
Japan-China Relations Heat Up: Premier Takaichi Signals Military Support for Taiwan?
Now Playing
Japan-China Relations Heat Up: Premier Takaichi Signals Military Support for Taiwan?
Chile’s Legacy of Pinochet, Poets & More: Five Things to Know Ahead of 2025 Presidential Race
Now Playing
Chile’s Legacy of Pinochet, Poets & More: Five Things to Know Ahead of 2025 Presidential Race
What 'Operation Midas' EXPOSED about Ukraine’s Energy Sector? Is Zelensky Under Pressure?
Now Playing
What 'Operation Midas' EXPOSED about Ukraine’s Energy Sector? Is Zelensky Under Pressure?
BBC Apologises for ‘Misleading’ Trump Edit, Rejects Defamation Threat
Now Playing
BBC Apologises for ‘Misleading’ Trump Edit, Rejects Defamation Threat
Pro-Palestinian Activists Scale Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Says 'Never Again Genocide'
Now Playing
Pro-Palestinian Activists Scale Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Says 'Never Again Genocide'
Islamabad Blast: Pakistan's Allegation on Afghanistan for Plotting Islamabad Suicide Bombings
Now Playing
Islamabad Blast: Pakistan's Allegation on Afghanistan for Plotting Islamabad Suicide Bombings
Trump Signs Executive Order to End Longest Government Shutdown
Now Playing
Trump Signs Executive Order to End Longest Government Shutdown

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House
03:11
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House
Bigg Boss 19: Housemates Target Tanya in FIR Task on Weekend Ka Vaar | Full Drama
03:34
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Housemates Target Tanya in FIR Task on Weekend Ka Vaar | Full Drama
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Explodes After Gaurav Accuses Him of Cheating
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Explodes After Gaurav Accuses Him of Cheating

News

Political Motives, Extremism Behind Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence | Ex-Envoy Riva Ganguly Das EXCL
11:45
Now Playing
Political Motives, Extremism Behind Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence | Ex-Envoy Riva Ganguly Das EXCL
Omar Abdullah Visits Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Meets Injured From Nowgam Blast
04:07
Now Playing
Omar Abdullah Visits Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Meets Injured From Nowgam Blast
Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict? | Ex-Envoy Decodes
17:59
Now Playing
Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict? | Ex-Envoy Decodes

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?