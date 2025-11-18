Political Motives, Extremism Behind Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence | Ex-Envoy Riva Ganguly Das EXCL

In this exclusive interview, Riva Ganguly Das, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, breaks down the controversial International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) verdict sentencing Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity. She discusses the politically motivated nature of the verdict, the rise of jihadist extremist influence in Bangladesh's interim government, and discusses if there are parallels with what happened around the tragic assassination of Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source