Polish Envoy Explains Long-Standing US–South Africa Strain
Former Polish Ambassador Adam Burakowski said the rift between the US and South Africa predates Donald Trump, though Trump intensified it with accusations of human-rights violations against South Africa’s white minority. He added that Elon Musk’s criticism of the South African government influenced Trump’s sharper stance on the relationship.
