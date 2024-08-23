PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

As they toured the war-torn country's Martyrologist Exposition, PM Modi's hand remained on Zelenskyy's shoulder, symbolizing India’s solidarity with Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 23) arrived in Kyiv for a brief yet historic visit, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ukraine since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. PM Modi's arrival in Kyiv, around 7:30 am local time, was met with enthusiastic chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' from the Indian diaspora.

During his visit, PM Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the two leaders exchanging a firm handshake and an embrace. As they toured the war-torn country's Martyrologist Exposition, PM Modi's hand remained on Zelenskyy's shoulder, symbolising India's solidarity with Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict.

PM Modi's makes landmark visit to Ukraine, calls for dialogue and peace amid war (WATCH)

The Prime Minister was also seen paying a floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi upon his arrival in Kyiv. PM Modi's visit comes on the heels of a two-day trip to Poland, and it is viewed as part of India's effort to navigate its strategic relationship with Russia while addressing global expectations.

The visit is significant given the backdrop of international criticism regarding India's continued close ties with Russia despite Moscow's controversial invasion of Ukraine. PM Modi's engagement in Kyiv highlights India's commitment to supporting diplomatic solutions and offering solidarity during this challenging period for Ukraine.

Tamil Nadu: Prime suspect in school sexual assault in fake NCC camp case dies by suicide; what we know so far