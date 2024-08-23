Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu: Prime suspect in school sexual assault in fake NCC camp case dies by suicide; what we know so far

    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 1:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    The main accused in a case involving the alleged rape of a schoolgirl and the sexual abuse of several others at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Tamil Nadu died by suicide early this morning at a government hospital, police said on Friday (August 23). The accused, Sivaraman, who was facing charges of sexually assaulting a class 8 student and harassing 12 others, reportedly consumed poison around 5:15 am, just hours before his scheduled arrest.

    District Superintendent of Police Thangaraj confirmed the incident, saying, "He had consumed poison before the arrest, and we have recorded it. Based on medical advice, we transferred him from Krishnagiri to Salem for specialized treatment." Neither Sivaraman's family nor his lawyer has made any public statements regarding the incident.

    Maharashtra Bandh on August 24: Will schools, colleges and banks remain open in Mumbai? All you need to know

    Since the disturbing details of the fake NCC camp emerged, officials have arrested 11 people under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Among those detained are two teachers, the principal, and the correspondent of the private school where the alleged incidents occurred.

    The investigation revealed that the school failed to conduct proper background checks or deploy teachers to supervise the so-called camp. The school reportedly agreed to host the camp in hopes of qualifying for their own NCC unit, based on misleading claims made by the group that organized the camp. Allegations have also surfaced that school authorities attempted to downplay the seriousness of the alleged abuse, advising students not to take the incidents seriously.

    Viral video: Hyderabad YouTuber throws money on busy road, faces backlash | WATCH

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the police to expedite the investigation and file a charge sheet within 60 days. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now probing whether the fake trainers committed similar sexual offenses in camps at other schools.

    The case came to light after the student who was allegedly assaulted informed her parents, who then reported the crime to the police.

