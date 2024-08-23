PM Modi's makes landmark visit to Ukraine, calls for dialogue and peace amid war (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Due to stringent security measures typical of a visit to an active warzone, there was minimal official communication regarding his arrival. However, Indian television networks broadcasted footage of the Prime minister's motorcade navigating the deserted streets of Kyiv before arriving at a hotel.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 23) made history by becoming the first Indian head of government to visit Ukraine, a visit closely watched for potential steps India might take to help end the conflict ignited by Russia's 2022 invasion. After wrapping up engagements in Poland, PM Modi embarked on a 10-hour train journey to reach Kyiv early Friday morning.

    This visit comes just over a month after PM Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow during the annual summit on July 8-9.

    PM Modi's visit coincides with Ukraine's National Flag Day, and his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to center on bilateral and multilateral cooperation. A number of agreements between the two nations are anticipated to be signed during the visit.

    Speaking in Warsaw before his arrival in Kyiv, Modi reiterated India's stance on the Ukraine conflict. "India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives has become the greatest challenge for humanity," PM Modi said, stressing that India supports dialogue and diplomacy for restoring peace and stability.

    Ukraine has been urging India to play a more significant role in ongoing peace efforts, given India's close ties with Russia. Zelenskyy’s office confirmed that his 10-point peace formula would be a key focus during the discussions with Modi, whose visit is expected to last approximately seven hours.

    As a leading voice of the Global South, Ukraine believes India could enhance efforts to secure a "just and lasting peace." Modi’s visit places him among a select group of leaders from countries like Indonesia, Hungary, South Africa, and Turkiye, who have visited both Russia and Ukraine since the outbreak of the war.

    This visit is seen as part of India’s delicate balancing act between its longstanding strategic relationship with Russia and the expectations from Western nations, particularly the US, that New Delhi should play a more active role in encouraging Moscow and Kyiv to negotiate. However, India has ruled out any formal mediatory role, suggesting instead that it can facilitate communication between Russia and Ukraine.

    'Give him death penalty if found guilty': Mother of accused in Badlapur school sexual assault case

    Throughout the conflict, India has maintained a neutral stance, refraining from publicly criticizing Russia’s actions and abstaining from most Ukraine-related resolutions at the United Nations. India has also increased its purchases of discounted Russian commodities, such as oil and fertilizers, despite initial Western criticism. Nonetheless, India continues to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy as the path to a lasting solution. During his meeting with Putin last month, Modi stressed that talks could not succeed under the shadow of the gun.

