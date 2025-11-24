PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg. The two leaders discussed defence, trade, clean energy, tech cooperation, and global challenges. The meeting highlighted growing India–Italy strategic ties and shared commitments toward stability and innovation.
