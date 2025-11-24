MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 24 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Share this Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg. The two leaders discussed defence, trade, clean energy, tech cooperation, and global challenges. The meeting highlighted growing India–Italy strategic ties and shared commitments toward stability and innovation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
Now Playing
PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
JD Vance Says Ukraine Winning War Against Russia With US Aid is ‘Fantasy’
Now Playing
JD Vance Says Ukraine Winning War Against Russia With US Aid is ‘Fantasy’
UAE Honours Wing Commander Namansh Syal; Indian Envoys Pay Final Tribute
Now Playing
UAE Honours Wing Commander Namansh Syal; Indian Envoys Pay Final Tribute
G20 Leaders Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Meloni, Global Heads in Johannesburg
Now Playing
G20 Leaders Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Meloni, Global Heads in Johannesburg
'Standing Next to Jihadist?': Reporter Asks Trump After Mamdani Meeting | Watch Response
Now Playing
'Standing Next to Jihadist?': Reporter Asks Trump After Mamdani Meeting | Watch Response
Mamdani Says Israeli Government 'Committing Genocide' in Gaza During Trump Meeting
Now Playing
Mamdani Says Israeli Government 'Committing Genocide' in Gaza During Trump Meeting
Trump Meets New York Mayor Mamdani, Discusses Differences on ICE Policy
Now Playing
Trump Meets New York Mayor Mamdani, Discusses Differences on ICE Policy
White House Denies Trump’s Call to Execute Democratic Lawmakers After Explosive Sedition Remarks
Now Playing
White House Denies Trump’s Call to Execute Democratic Lawmakers After Explosive Sedition Remarks
Political Motives, Extremism Behind Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence | Ex-Envoy Riva Ganguly Das EXCL
Now Playing
Political Motives, Extremism Behind Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence | Ex-Envoy Riva Ganguly Das EXCL
Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict? | Ex-Envoy Decodes
Now Playing
Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict? | Ex-Envoy Decodes

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Teases Farhana For Hugging Kunickaa’s Son; Makes Fun of Tanya
03:20
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Teases Farhana For Hugging Kunickaa’s Son; Makes Fun of Tanya
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Lands TV Project With Ekta Kapoor After the Show!
03:13
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Lands TV Project With Ekta Kapoor After the Show!
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House
03:11
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House

News

PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
03:18
Now Playing
PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
Bhavnagar Authorities Demolish Illegal Madrasa Encroachment in Mega Drive
04:01
Now Playing
Bhavnagar Authorities Demolish Illegal Madrasa Encroachment in Mega Drive
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pushkar Brahma Temple in Ajmer
04:59
Now Playing
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pushkar Brahma Temple in Ajmer

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?